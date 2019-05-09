Maharshi Twitter Review: Mahesh Babu's film gets a thumbs up from audience

Updated: May 09, 2019, 14:45 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Mahesh Babu's film, Maharshi hit the theatres on Thursday, May 9, 2019. This is the Tollywood star's 25th film and his fans are leaving no stone unturned to celebrate this milestone. Here's a look at the film's twitter reaction

Maharshi Twitter Review: Mahesh Babu's film gets a thumbs up from audience
Mahesh Babu. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/urstrulymahesh.

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu's film, Maharshi released on Thursday, May 9, 2019, and the actor is receiving best wishes from across quarters. This film is Mahesh Babu's 25th film and his fans are going all out to make this milestone a memorable one.

Mahesh Babu's wife, Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram account a day before his film's release and wished him with a beautiful photo of them hugging each other and wrote: "Big day tomorrow. I've seen your hard work & determination during #Maharshi's making to ensure the viewers have a surreal experience when they see Rishi's journey. It's time for the world to witness that!!! Good luck to you, my love @urstrulymahesh... I'm sure everyone will love RISHI as much as I do.. [sic]"

Also Read: Mahesh Babu: Haven't grown complacent as an actor

Now that the film has hit the theatres, here's a look at how the audience is perceiving this Mahesh Babu film. Maharshi also stars Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh in pivotal roles. Pooja Hegde plays the role of Mahesh Babu's character, Rishi's love interest in this film. 

This morning, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar also sent his best wishes to Mahesh Babu for Maharshi.

Also Read: Mahesh Babu receives best wishes for Maharshi from Karan Johar

Top entertainment stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

mahesh babuRegional Cinema News

Top hilarious memes of Priyanka Chopra's Met Gala 2019 look

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK