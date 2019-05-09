Maharshi Twitter Review: Mahesh Babu's film gets a thumbs up from audience

regional-cinema

Mahesh Babu's film, Maharshi hit the theatres on Thursday, May 9, 2019. This is the Tollywood star's 25th film and his fans are leaving no stone unturned to celebrate this milestone. Here's a look at the film's twitter reaction

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu's film, Maharshi released on Thursday, May 9, 2019, and the actor is receiving best wishes from across quarters. This film is Mahesh Babu's 25th film and his fans are going all out to make this milestone a memorable one.

Mahesh Babu's wife, Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram account a day before his film's release and wished him with a beautiful photo of them hugging each other and wrote: "Big day tomorrow. I've seen your hard work & determination during #Maharshi's making to ensure the viewers have a surreal experience when they see Rishi's journey. It's time for the world to witness that!!! Good luck to you, my love @urstrulymahesh... I'm sure everyone will love RISHI as much as I do.. [sic]"

Now that the film has hit the theatres, here's a look at how the audience is perceiving this Mahesh Babu film. Maharshi also stars Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh in pivotal roles. Pooja Hegde plays the role of Mahesh Babu's character, Rishi's love interest in this film.

Negative comments chusi Bayapadey fans ki okkatey chepthunna ... Expectations Inka penchikoni vellandi ... Mekey ardham avthundhi ... Blockbuster ðÂÂ¥



CLz episodes ayithey peaks ðÂ¤©ðÂ¤©ðÂ¤©. #MAHARSHI@urstruly___dhfm — MAHESH_UPDATES (@MAHESH_UPDATES) May 9, 2019

Out side relax @urstrulyMahesh fans... Cinema super hitðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ.. running length and songs little disappointing... Migatha anni crafts and actors Nilabettesaru Cinema ni... one of the best movies in #Mahesh career.... Enjoy this success fans #SSMB25 ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂ¤ÂðÂ¤ÂðÂ¤Â#Maharshi — Sriram Varma (@SriiramForU) May 8, 2019

Nenu Raithu biddane ani gurtu cheshav kada anna @directorvamshi ðÂÂÂ Thank you #MAHARSHI pic.twitter.com/GH3zo2XZUa — Goutham (@Goutham_Gangula) May 9, 2019

#Maharshi 1st half: For youth and class audience

2nd half: MAss and Emotional



Overall: Full meals ,Blockbuster — Tenali_Lakhmi_talkies (@Tenali_talkies) May 8, 2019

#Maharshi Mahesh babu screen presence is best of this decade.. paidi mass... ATTITUDE peaks undi ðÂ¤ÂðÂ¤ÂðÂ¤Â#MaharshiFromTomorrow #MaharshiMania — dHERO (@DheerajDJ5) May 8, 2019

All the best to @urstrulyMahesh for #Maharshi movie. As this is the 25th film, wishing for a grand openings. Hope people would love and enjoy the film. Fingres crossed @hegdepooja @directorvamshi @SVC_official. @MaheshBabu_FC fans good luck and have fun. @PawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/7bTOPn8hyP — SrujanaPriya (@Srujana88864381) May 8, 2019

Best wishes for the grand success of #Maharshi dear sir @urstrulyMahesh the film will be a SUPER HIT for your hard work and pure heart ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ — A.R.Murugadoss (@ARMurugadoss) May 8, 2019

#Maharshi I am completely involving in the story padara padara song superb



Godla bandi fight highlight ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ

With emotional climax will be remember for long time ide kadha nee katha #Maharshi

Hittu film 4/5 — pspk devotee (@lifeforpawan) May 8, 2019

This morning, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar also sent his best wishes to Mahesh Babu for Maharshi.

