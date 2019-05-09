Mahesh Babu receives best wishes for Maharshi from Karan Johar

regional-cinema

Karan Johar sent his best wishes to Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu for his 25th film, Maharshi, which hit the theatres on May 9, 2019

Mahesh Babu and Karan Johar.

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu's character of Rishi from his 25th film, Maharshi is winning hearts across quarters for his simplicity and an outspoken college boy role. His character is that of a go-getter, who wants to make it big in life. Since the whole of social media is talking about Maharshi, Bollywood filmmaker, Karan Johar also sent his lovely wishes to Mahesh Babu for his latest release, Maharshi.

Karan Johar had earlier associated with the South Indian film industry with SS Rajamouli's Baahubali series starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati. Baahubali crashed the Box Office worldwide with its collection that surpassed many records and created a benchmark for many other films.

Talking about Mahesh Babu, he is known for his brave choice of films. The actor is creating headlines ever since the much-awaited trailer of Maharshi had released. His inimitable punch-on dialogues standing in the custody has not only garnered recognition from his fans but has won Karan Johar's appreciation too.

Also Read: Mahesh Babu fans are going crazy over his Maharshi looks

Marking the 25th film of his career, Maharshi is very special to Mahesh Babu. To ace his roles and make it look perfect, the superstar has dedicated a lot of time for the film and also took retakes to make the scenes better.

Talking about the film Karan Johar said, "Hi Guys as we all know that Mahesh Babu is a celebrated superstar. he's absolutely amazing his screen presence, the way he moves just everything about Mahesh and I am very excited to celebrate with him his 25th Film. His 25th film Maharshi releases on 9th of May and I am so excited to watch it and I am sure you guys too. he is beyond amazing a superstar and here's too many many blockbusters ahead for you Mahesh. May the force of box office and audience love always be with you. here's wishing you all the best on your 25th release from me and all of us at Dharma productions"

The glimpses of the trailer which showcases Mahesh Babu stepping out of the helicopter in an exquisite location decked up in a black-suit witness that the actor will be playing a dual role.

Take a look at Maharshi's trailer:

Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu witnessed a marvelous response as the fans reckoned him as the Prime Minister, owing to his performance. In Maharshi, the actor will be portraying the role of a high profile successful entrepreneur, a man who never loses.

Maharshi marks the 25th film of Mahesh Babu and is a very close and special project for him. The film his the theatres on Thursday, May 9, 2019.

Also Read: Mahesh Babu: Haven't grown complacent as an actor

Top entertainment stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates