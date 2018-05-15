Mahesh Bhatt tells Alia: Get addicted to better yourself

Mahesh Bhatt feels daughter Alia has inherited her talent from her mother Soni Razdan



Mahesh Bhatt

Mahesh Bhatt is proud his daughter Alia Bhatt is "flying higher and higher". "Alia my girl you are flying higher and higher! Get addicted to bettering yourself. Love," Mahesh tweeted on Monday, following the slew of positive responses that the actress is getting for her role in Raazi. Alia, daughter of Mahesh and actress Soni Razdan, plays a Kashmiri girl who gets married to a Pakistani Army officer and becomes a spy to protect her own country. The film marks the first time that Alia has shared screen space with her mother.

Mahesh feels Alia has inherited her talent from her mother. According to a source in the know, he told Shiladitya Bora, producer of "Yours Truly" -- which stars Mahesh and Soni -- that Alia has inherited her acting skills from her mother. He also said his wife has delivered a phenomenal performance in "Yours Truly".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever