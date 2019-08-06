Malaika Arora calls son Arhaan a carbon copy of 'papa' Arbaaz Khan; see photo

bollywood

On Monday, Malaika Arora shared a collage of Arhaan Khan and Arbaaz Khan's photo and stated how he looks similar to his daddy dearest

Malaika Arora shared this photo of Arhaan Khan and Arbaaz Khan on her Instagram account.

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan mutually parted ways after 19 years of marriage. The couple did not state an exact reason for dissolving this relationship but at an event, Arbaaz had said that things haven't worked out between them but that does not give them the license to hate each other, especially when they have a kid together.

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan had a love marriage and have a son named Arhaan Khan, aged 16. On Monday, Malaika stumbled upon Arhaan's childhood photo and a photo of Arbaaz from his younger days. She made a collage out of it and shared it as a story on her Instagram account. She posted the picture and wrote how Arhaan is a "xerox copy" of his "Papa" Arbaaz. Malaika also tagged her former husband in the post, with whom she now shares a cordial relation.

On the other hand, there were reports that Arhaan wants to enter Bollywood. Talking about it to zoomtv.com Malaika Arora said that he has an inclination towards it because he has grown up in such an environment. However, she also mentioned that Arhaan is unsure about his career, and so is she. "He just has an affinity to films, that's because he is grown up in an environment of films. He loves watching films. He likes following films. He likes the concept of films. But what he wants to do with that, I really don't know. I don't think any of us know that just yet because he is not sure just yet. How and when it pans out, we will figure it out then," said Malaika Arora.

Malaika, on the personal front, as a part of her 'Monday Motivation' ritual shared a photo of herself soaking in the sun whilst she's in the pool in a floral monokini relishing her mocktail drink. Malaika looked perfectly fit and asked her followers to find their place and stay happy in it.

Esha Gupta was one of the first to post a fire emoticon on the picture. Actor Dino Morea also couldn't stop himself from sharing his opinion about this picture. He wrote: "that's some motivation @malaikaaroraofficial stay fit (sic)."

Malaika Arora remains in the news for her fitness regime that includes yoga, pilates, functional and gymming. The actress swears by yoga and has invested in a yoga venture with Sarvesh Sashi. Apart from this, she judges television reality and modelling shows and is in a happy relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor.

The 45-year-old is often trolled on social media for dating a younger guy, aged 34. The choreographer-actress, however, pays no attention to those trolls and lives life queen size. Malaika is truly the perfect definition to it and inspires many to stay fit and eat healthy. Whenever Malaika has been asked about tying the knot with Arjun, she has quashed the wedding rumours and stated that she is happy in this relationship but there's no wedding on the cards as of now.

