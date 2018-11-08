Mamata Banerjee worships Goddess Kali

national

The veteran politician spent quality time with family members and hummed devotional songs that were being played at the premises

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday organised Kali Puja at her residence here and distributed 'prasad' among the guests.

Like every year, the Trinamool Congress chief's house was abuzz with activities since early in the morning while the doors of her residence on Harish Chatterjee Street were thrown open to the public.

Banerjee has been organising the 'puja' at her house in the Kalighat area since 1978 when she was a student leader of the Congress.

Thousands of Trinamool supporters and commoners visited the single-storey house throughout the day on Wednesday to watch the puja in the courtyard and catch a glimpse of the party chief.

The veteran politician spent quality time with family members and hummed devotional songs that were being played at the premises.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever