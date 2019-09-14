Man allegedly dies while performing 'naagin dance' during Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

In a bizarre incident, a man allegedly died while performing 'naagin dance' in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni during Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. The video of this incident featuring two men dancing on the 'naagin' beat surfaced the internet and went viral on social media."We haven't received any complaint from the kin of the deceased man," stated Kamlesh Kumar, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Seoni

We got to know about this incident through our police in-charge. We haven't received any information of crime involved in this matter yet," added Kamlesh Kumar, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Seoni. In the viral video, two men were seen dancing on the 'naagin' beat and suddenly one of the men allegedly collapsed on the floor and died.

In another strange incident, a woman got bitten and died after she sat down on a pair of snakes while talking on the phone. According to veterinary experts, the snakes were apparently mating when the woman sat on them that happened in Riyanv village in Gorakhpur. The victim identified as Gita was talking to her husband Jai Singh Yadav who works in Thailand, on phone. A pair of snakes had entered the house and were apparently mating on the bed which had a printed bed cover.

When Gita walked into the room while talking on the phone, she sat down on the bed without seeing the snakes. The snakes bit her and within minutes, she fell unconscious. Other family members rushed her to a nearby hospital where she died during treatment. When the family members and neighbours returned to her room, the snakes were still there on the bed which is when angry neighbours beat the snakes to death.

