Man crushed to death in stone crusher machine in Palghar

national

The deceased was cleaning the stone crusher and his co-worker Harishankar suddenly switched on the machine due to which Sanjay fell into the stone crusher's conveyor and was crushed to death

Pic courtesy/ Hanif Patel

A 45-year-old man working at a stone crushing site in Boisar was allegedly crushed to death in a machine at Gundale village of Palghar district on Monday. The stone crusher owner has been booked in link with this case.

According to the police, the deceased identified as Sanjay Ganeshkar was cleaning the stone crusher machine when his co-worker Harishankar suddenly switched it on due to which Sanjay fell into the conveyor and was crushed to death.

"His body parts were recovered from the machine. James Colaco, the owner of the stone crusher machine and worker Harishankar Umbarsada have been booked under IPC section 304 A (causing death by negligence) and further investigation is underway," said a police official from Boisar police station.

Also Read: Woman riding pillion crushed under wheels of BEST bus in Malad

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever