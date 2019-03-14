Man kills brother-in-law for beating his sister in Palghar

crime



Palghar: A 45-year-old man was arrested in Palghar district of Maharashtra for allegedly killing his brother-in-law, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Tuesday, when the accused, Ramu Baliram Shinvar saw his inebriated brother-in-law Gurunath Chaitya Bhoir (38) beating his pregnant sister over some issue at his home in Vasai area, senior police inspector Vasant Labdhe said.

Both the men had an argument following which Shinvar allegedly thrashed Bhoir and banged his head on a cement block, causing injuries to him, he said.

Bhoir later succumbed to his injuries, he said. The police subsequently arrested the accused and booked him under IPC Section 302 (murder), he added.

In another similar case, a man Kolhapur in western Maharashtra killed his wife as he thought she rejoiced his mother's death, police said.

It was presumed that Shubhangi Lokhande (35), wife of accused Sandeep Lokhande, ended her life, overcome with grief by the death of her mother-in-law Malati Lokhande (70), police said Wednesday.

However, an investigation into the Shubhangi's death revealed that the young woman was murdered by her husband who was livid after she openly displayed her joy at his mother's death, a police official said.

An enraged Sandeep threw her off the second-floor balcony of their house in the Apatenagar suburb here on Saturday, police said. Sandeep, now in police custody, has confessed to the crime, the official said.

Local media had reported that Shubhangi committed suicide as she was grief-stricken by her mother-in-law's death, police said. Officials of the Juna Rajwada police station smelt a rat in this theory and decided to probe the matter.

The couple's two children are now with Sandeep's parents after their father's arrest Wednesday, police said.

