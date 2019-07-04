Man who abandoned wife found on Tik Tok after 3 years dating trans woman

national

The man had left home as he was upset with some things and moved to Hosur with a trans woman

Representational image

In bizzare case, a man who had abandoned his family, wife and two kids and fled home in 2016, has been found dancing around in TikTok videos. The man identified as Suresh, a native of Krishnagiri got married to Jayapradha and has two children. In 2016, he suddenly left his family and disappeared. After enquiring with Suresh’s friends and his relatives, his wife filed a missing complaint.

Also Read: Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty's viral Tik Tok videos will leave you amused

Despite an FIR being filed, Suresh couldn't be tracked untill recently on Tik Tok app. Jayapradha’s relatives happened to watch a video on TikTok, in which a person resembling Suresh was on it. When the showed the video to Jayapradha, she confirmed that it was her husband. The matter was immediately taken up with Villupuram police and they traced Suresh down to Hosur. According to India Times, police stated that Suresh had left home as he was upset with some things.

Also Read: Watch Video: Tik Tok's grandpa wins internet with his dancing skills

He moved to Hosur in Tamil Nadu and started working as a mechanic in a tractor company. It was revealed that he was also in a relationship with a trans woman in Hosur. "The trans woman was also in the video, and we traced them down with the help of the transgender association in Villupuram," said an officer. "We have counselled Jayapradha and Suresh and have sent them back home," said an officer.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Tik Tok star turns out to be habitual thief

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates