Manushi Chhillar's vibrant look is what we need in this gloomy weather

Manushi Chhillar took looks stunning in her recent post on Instagram and at Femina Miss India 2019

Pic courtesy/Instagram/Manushi Chhillar

Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar shared a recent post on social media site, Instagram in a sunny bright yellow dress and we must say she is the sunshine the city needs in this gloomy weather! In the latest post, Manushi Chhillar looks vibrant and enticing in her yellow bodycon dress. Check out the post for yourself!

View this post on Instagram Life in warm yellows â A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) onJun 13, 2019 at 8:59am PDT

Manushi Chhillar's looks fresh and mesmerising as she poses with her hair left down in the yellow dress. Recently, she was seen at an event, Femina Miss India 2019. From the judges to hosts the pageant was the star-studded affair. The finale of Miss India 2019 was hosted by Karan Johar Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar.



Pic courtesy/Yogen Shah

Manushi Chillar was seen in a golden tube body con dress paired with silver studded sandals. She captioned her Instagram post as 'Life in warm yellows.' She looked stunning in the sunny gown and turned heads at the event with her presence.

Recently, there were reports of the to-be-actress being too pally with a star kid, and he is none other than Ahaan Panday, nephew of Chunky Panday. A source informed DNA about their growing closeness in the past few months and said, "Ahaan and Manushi, who hang out with the same bunch of friends, bonded at a common buddy's party. Since then, they have stayed in touch and have become the best of friends. In fact, Ahaan was even present to ring in Manushi's birthday earlier this year."

The Miss World was also rumoured to be dating model Rohit Khandelwal. "Rohit had won the Mr World pageant and he apparently helped Manushi train for her Miss World stint. They were reportedly close to each other for some time before they went their separate ways owing to some differences," revealed the source to the daily.

