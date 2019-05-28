Women will find Manushi Chillar's post about periods on Menstrual Hygiene Day relatable
Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar took the opportunity on Menstruation Hygiene Day, in to raise awareness about the same.
Menstrual Hygiene Day is celebrated on May 28 of every year. Menstruation is something that all women face every year and it is irrespective of their financial, economic or caste status.
Despite the great heights in technology and other advancements, the country has made, for women; the struggles they face during menstruation is still ongoing as they still do not have easy or proper access to products during this phase.
Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar took to photo-sharing site Instagram on Menstruation Hygiene Day, in order to spread some awareness about the topic, adding her own little twist. She shared doodles that are ooo... so relatable. She captioned her gram, "If you've got the gear, then there's nothing to fear!!! #MenstrualHygieneDay"
View this post on Instagram
If you’ve got the gear, then there’s nothing to fear!!! #MenstrualHygieneDay
Menstrual hygiene
Poor menstrual hygiene caused by a lack of education on the issue, persisting taboos and stigma, limited access to hygienic menstrual products and poor sanitation infrastructure undermines the educational opportunities, health and overall social status of women and girls around the world. As a result, millions of women and girls are kept from reaching their full potential. Menstrual Hygiene Day (MH Day) is a global advocacy platform that brings together the voices and actions of non-profits, government agencies, individuals, the private sector and the media to promote good menstrual hygiene management (MHM) for all women and girls.
Top News Stories Of The Day
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: The last hours that broke Payal's spirit
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: Accused trio made Payal cry all morning on May 22
- Denying role, accused trio blame workload for Mumbai doctor's suicide
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: Dean replaces unit head of gynaecology abruptly
- Murder and suicide after man forgets to delete ex-girlfriend's photos from phone
- Mumbai: Cops ensure runaway teen gets enrolled in acting school in Andheri
- Mumbai Crime: Extortionist who threatened Powai hotelier arrested
- Mumbai: Cotton ball removed from woman's private parts after 25 days
- Mumbai Crime: Casting director arrested for blackmailing 27-year-old model in Oshiwara
- Clearances done! Work on Bandra Reclamation-Worli Sea Link connector to start soon
- Won't move out of Aarey Colony, say tribals
- Mumbai: Dharavi debris removed, parked vehicles cleared by BMC
- Try these summer teas which will keep you hydrated
- Dr. Payal Tadvi's case 'castes' shadow over city campus
- Amid LS festivity, CM begins Assembly prep
- All you need to know about Minimally Invasive Heart Surgery
- Student community demands justice for 'institutional murder' of Mumbai doctor
- Piyush Goyal, Vinod Kumar Yadav rap CR GM for not updating Rail Drishti data
- Uncle and aunt thrash pregnant woman to death over an egg cart
- Afroz Shah, Dia Mirza clean up beach in Mumbai
- Vintage Mumbai: 40 classic photos you may have never seen
- Mayawati, Kajol, Maneka Gandhi: Do you know these celebrities' educational qualifications?
- This yoga couple will give you serious relationship and fitness goals
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
A walk through Mohammed Ali Road's Khau Galli