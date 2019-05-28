Women will find Manushi Chillar's post about periods on Menstrual Hygiene Day relatable

famous-personalities

Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar took the opportunity on Menstruation Hygiene Day, in to raise awareness about the same.

Pic/ Manushi Chhillar Instagram

Menstrual Hygiene Day is celebrated on May 28 of every year. Menstruation is something that all women face every year and it is irrespective of their financial, economic or caste status.

Despite the great heights in technology and other advancements, the country has made, for women; the struggles they face during menstruation is still ongoing as they still do not have easy or proper access to products during this phase.

Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar took to photo-sharing site Instagram on Menstruation Hygiene Day, in order to spread some awareness about the topic, adding her own little twist. She shared doodles that are ooo... so relatable. She captioned her gram, "If you've got the gear, then there's nothing to fear!!! #MenstrualHygieneDay"

Menstrual hygiene

Poor menstrual hygiene caused by a lack of education on the issue, persisting taboos and stigma, limited access to hygienic menstrual products and poor sanitation infrastructure undermines the educational opportunities, health and overall social status of women and girls around the world. As a result, millions of women and girls are kept from reaching their full potential. Menstrual Hygiene Day (MH Day) is a global advocacy platform that brings together the voices and actions of non-profits, government agencies, individuals, the private sector and the media to promote good menstrual hygiene management (MHM) for all women and girls.

Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates