Marathi TV actor kills 17-year-old daughter, commits suicide in Thane

Pradnya Parkar worked in the Marathi TV industry and was not getting much work these days. Her husband too was facing problems in his business hence allegedly forcing her to take this crucial step

A 40-year-old TV actor allegedly strangled her teenage daughter to death and then hanged herself on Friday in Kalwa area in Mumbai, Thane Police stated. The suicide note purportedly written by the woman identified as Pradnya Parkar stated she was under extreme stress and hence she killed her daughter Shruti (17) and was going to kill herself.

According to the preliminary reports, Pradnya Parkar worked in the Marathi TV industry and was not getting much work these days. Her husband was also was facing problems in his business, said Shekhar Bagde, the senior police inspector. The incident reportedly occurred between 8 and 9 in the morning when her husband had gone to the gym. When he returned back home, he found the door of the flat locked from the inside. When it was broken open, the bodies of Pradnya Parkar and Shruti, who studied in Class 12, were found. The investigation is underway.

In another case, a 28-year-old woman killed her three children and later herself in Pune. The police have identified the deceased as Fatima Akram Bhagwan (28) and her kids Aliya Bhagban (9), Zobha (7) and Zian (6). The incident came to light on after the neighbours complained about a stench emanating from the house and alerted the police. According to the police, the woman worked as domestic help and stayed with her three children and husband Akram in a rented house. The children were studying in Savitribai Phule primary school. The family hails from Karnataka and had come to the city to earn a living and gain better education for their children.

"The reason that has been revealed to us is that Akram, who is a fruit seller, was not earning much money. Four days ago, the couple had an argument due to which she took such a drastic step. We are currently probing the case," said a local police officer. He added that prima facie, it appears Fatima strangulated her children and then killed herself.

With inputs from PTI

