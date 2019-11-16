Marjaavan Movie Review: Marr gaye bro, seriously

Marjaavaan

U/A: Action, drama

Director: Milap Zaveri



Rating: Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria, Rakul Preet SinghRating:

From several angles, actor Sidharth Malhotra could pass off for Shah Rukh Khan. This resemblance isn't so much a movie-coincidence, given he's the only non-nepo alumnus of Student Of The Year (2012), produced-directed by Karan Johar. Malhotra is this picture's hero. But it is Riteish Deshmukh, the villain, whose character seems inspired by SRK's Zero — of a dwarf; albeit with oversized feet, and lacklustre grimace.



The heroine (Tara Sutaria) is mute. Or, as they say in this film, "Lady Barfi". There's a kid who stammers. Another guy's legs have been chopped off. Within all these physical challenges, it's the audience that needs most help — sitting through 136 minutes of essentially grand entries and exits of every character. Each scene is an earth-shattering moment — every line of dialogue bearing weight of a hathoda (hammer) being hit on your head. That is when the characters don't talk in Hindi film lyrics.

This morbidly manic melodrama, directed, or misdirected by Milap Zaveri (Mastizaade, Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai), is supposedly directed at single-screen Ajay/Akshay/Salman audiences, from back in the day, who currently lap up Avengers-type action gifted to them from Hollywood. This one is ostensibly inspired by '80s and '90s Bollywood masala. Which, by the way, is the toughest stunt to pull off, with complete conviction, and without looking dated.

Much easier to turn an Amitabh Bachchan, Manmohan Desai type tribute into a huge budget Bhojpuri picture. Which is pretty much what this is — right from the start as the hero walks out of an 'item number' (with Nora Fatehi) inside a caged den, into another (starring Rakul Preet Singh) with a parrot inside a cage. The two remixes are separated by a fight sequence. As is the entire movie with, mercifully, also an interval in between.

The hero shows up in Sunny Deol type Jeet-picture headband and winter jackets in Bombay holding Big B's maachis ki tilli (matchstick) between his lips, treating all of this with much seriousness. As he did in his last film Jabariya Jodi, playing a Bihari bloke, which was equally a test of human patience. You feel sorry for him. Everybody deserves better. Don't know how well this film will do with the 'masses' it's intended for. The audiences get what it deserves anyway.

