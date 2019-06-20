Married man befriends woman in Dubai; has sexual relations on pretext of marriage

crime

The victim claimed that the accused had established sexual relations with her on the pretext of marrying her. In 2010, she gave birth to a son and soon shifted to Andheri, Mumbai with her son in a rented flat

Representational Pic

The Oshiwara Police team reached Kerela in order to trace Binoy Kodiyeri, son of Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who was booked in a case of rape and cheating.

According to sources, Binoy was untraceable and his phone was switched off when the police tried to contact him. Cops suspect that he may have escaped in order to avoid arrest in the case.

After registering an FIR against him, the cops are trying to ascertain the facts in the matter.

Also Read: Mumbai Police constable molests 4-year-old girl in Wadala; arrested

"As the case is at a very primary stage, we want to question him and record his detailed statement," said an officer.

As the accused is untraceable, the Oshiwara Police also fear he may escape or flee from the country to avert the arrest. Sources have also stated that since his party is in power, the local police is not being co-operative.

Meanwhile, the police have summoned him to appear before them before Friday.

Also Read: Man enters house, molests sleeping woman; act caught on CCTV

The case was registered after the complainant, a native of Bihar approached the Oshiwara Police on June 13. In her complaint, the woman claimed she had met Binoy in 2008 in Dubai and fell in love with him and since then, both were in a relationship. She also claimed that Binoy had established sexual relations with her on the pretext of marrying her. In 2010, she gave birth to a son and soon shifted to Andheri, Mumbai with her son in a rented flat.

In 2018, she found out that Binoy was already married and had a family in Kerala. When she confronted him, she was threatened with dire consequences. Following this, she approached the Mumbai Police and the FIR was registered.

Top five news stories of the day

Drunken goons thrash Alt Balaji's film crew, Mumbai cops 'extort Rs 50,000'

Four drunk goons allegedly assaulted the crew of Alt Balaji's upcoming show Fixxer on Ghodbunder Road on Wednesday. The cast — Mahie Gill, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shabbir Ahluwalia and Karishma Sharma — escaped, but director of photography Santosh Thundiyil required six stitches to his head, while director Soham Shah was beaten so badly he had convulsions. (Read full story)

Mumbai: Forensic lab returns Rajesh Maru's fingers which were stuck in MRI machine

The family of Rajesh Maru, who died in a freak accident in the MRI room of Nair Hospital in January 2018, has received his fingers that were stuck in the machine for a few days and later kept at Kalina Forensic Library for almost 18 months. The 32-year-old died after being sucked into the MRI machine while he was helping an ailing relative. (Read full story)

Mumbai Crime: Jilted lover burns girl's father's bike in Vasai

The Vasai Manikpur police on Wednesday arrested a 22-year-old for allegedly setting three bikes on fire. The bikes were parked near Krishna Township in Vasai East when the incident, recorded in a CCTV camera nearby, took place. The video footage shows a man, wearing a windcheater and shorts, walking into the residential complex and setting one bike, parked between two others, on fire by removing the petrol tube of the bike. He fled the spot immediately after. (Read full story)

Mumbai Rains: No need to worry, water reserve stock will last till July 31, says BMC

There will not be additional water cut in the city as reserve stock has enough water to last till July 31, civic officials have said. The assurance comes even as water level in the lakes are depleting due to the delay in monsoon arrival in the state. (Read full story)

Mumbai: Prepare to cough up Rs 10,000 fine for illegal parking from July 7

Is the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) looking at making parking an additional source of revenue or is it just aiming at decongesting roads by putting an end to the illegal parking menace? Whatever it might be, from July 7 the civic body doesn't want vehicles parked on roads. After increasing parking charges, it now plans to identify roads in a 1-km radius of public parking lots and mark them as no-parking zones. People found parking in these areas would be fined anything between Rs 1,000 and Rs 10,000 and in case of a repeat offence, vehicles would be towed away. No-parking boards would also be put up on arterial roads. (Read full story)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates