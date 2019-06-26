Marvel to re-release Avengers: Endgame in its original cut, details revealed
Avengers: Endgame was also the last Marvel movie for some of the pivotal Marvel actors including Chris Evans, who plays Captain America
For all those Marvelites who are eagerly waiting for the extended cut of 'Avengers: Endgame', the makers have finally revealed what the re-release entails. Earlier this month, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had revealed that the last edition of 'Avengers', which recently hit the big screens, would be heading back to theatres with brand new footage.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the re-release is being called a 'Bring Back'. This version of the film will feature the movie in its original cut.
The film will be accompanied by a video introduction by director Anthony Russo, an unfinished deleted scene from the film, and a sneak peek of the upcoming Tom Holland-starrer 'Spider-Man: Far From Home', a statement from Marvel mentioned.
To make this experience extra special, participating theatres will be giving away copies of an exclusive poster featuring the Iron Man gauntlet with the tagline "We love you 3000".
'Avengers: Endgame' released on April 26 and also marked the final film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's current generation, which comprises of 22 films, including 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and the recently released 'Captain Marvel'.
It was also the last Marvel movie for some of the pivotal Marvel actors including Chris Evans, who plays Captain America.
Top entertainment stories of the day:
- Have you seen these candid and throwback pictures of Arjun Kapoor?
- Yash Johar: Interesting facts about Karan Johar's late father you may not know
- Celeb spotting: Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez clicked
- 83: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to shoot finals at Lord's after ongoing World Cup
- This throwback pic starring Lara Dutta, Dia Mirza and Priyanka Chopra is everything
- Suhana Khan shows off her fashionable side in a pair of dungarees
- An emotional goodbye from Tinaa Datta to Aashka Goradia on Daayan
- Arjun-Anil, Imran-Aamir: Do you know these uncle-nephew Bollywood duos?
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Mallika Sherawat and Tusshar Kapoor Get Candid On Their Webseries Boo..Sabki Phategi