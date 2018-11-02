Mary Kom throws punches with Sports minister Rajyavardhan Rathore

other-sports

The London Olympics bronze medal-winning boxer was seen landing some quick punches which Rathore swiftly moves across to defend. "He was taller than me so reaching him was a challenge," she said. What fun!

MC Mary Kom and Rajyavardhan Rathore

India sports minister Rajyavardhan Rathore believes in the hands-on approach and proved it yesterday when he sparred with five-time world boxing champion MC Mary Kom.

Rahore, a silver medal-winning shooter at the 2004 Athens Olympics, was visiting the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi, ahead of the AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships (November 15 to 24).

