Mayavi Maling actors trained by Sanskrit tutor

The show, Mayavi Maling is an upcoming saga of three princesses played by Gracy, Vaani Sood and Neha Solanki, and their fight to save their kingdom



Picture courtesy/Gracy Goswami Instagram account

Actress Gracy Goswami says some of the cast members of the upcoming fantasy show "Mayavi Maling" had to take lessons in Sanskrit. The show is an upcoming saga of three princesses played by Gracy, Vaani Sood and Neha Solanki, and their fight to save their kingdom. The language used in the show is a mix of Hindi and Sanskrit. Initially, the three actresses found it tough to speak in Sanskrit fluently. Hence, the director decided to get a Sanskrit tutor to train them.

The training went on for a couple of months even before the actors started shooting for the show. "We went through diction training for 'Mayavi Maling'. The language and pronunciation of a few words are different from the Hindi that we speak on a regular basis so, it was a must for all of us. It was initially challenging," Gracy said in a statement. "Mayavi Maling" will air on Star Bharat.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever