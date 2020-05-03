Meenakshi Seshadri shares an emotional video on Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan's demise

The passing away of two of the biggest names of Hindi Cinema, Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan, will never be forgotten. April 29 and 30 will be marked as two of the darkest days of all time when we lost the doyens of acting. Khan passed away on April 29 due to the complications arising out of the Colon infection, whereas Kapoor breathed his last on April 30 after a two-year battle with leukemia.

Almost the entire Bollywood took to their social media accounts to pay homage and tributes to their legacy and selfless contribution to Cinema with their powerful and path-breaking performances. And now, Meenakshi Seshadri, who worked with Kapoor in Damini in 1993, has also taken to her social media account to share her sorrow and pain on their demise. The video is surely likely to leave you emotional.

Have a look right here:

And if you remember, Rishi Kapoor had even tweeted a picture of himself posing with his Damini co-star all the way back in 2015 when she paid him a surprise visit at his residence. Remember this?:

Any guesses who this is? I didn't recognise her for a moment. What a lovely surprise. Name in 30 mins no hints. pic.twitter.com/RbYfF1l7Wx — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 30, 2015

Kapoor and Khan went away too soon but will always be alive in our hearts. The world, through their work over the years, will not let them die!

