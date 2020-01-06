Meets our eggspectations

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Food: Scrumptious

Ambience: cosy

Service: Prompt

Cost: Reasonable

Verdict: 1/4

Eggs can be that life-saving element in your kitchen that come handy when you need to whip up a substantial meal in a hurry. Besides, it's also something that many of us can eat at any time of the day. Over the years, we've managed to whip up variants of egg fried rice and scrambled eggs. So, after the revisit to Egg Villa Café, we know their egg fried rice could become a go-to quick snack when we are in Prabhadevi next.



Egg samosa



Its bright yellow signage located opposite a hospital, makes it impossible to miss. The four-seater cafe is as tiny as it comes, with two staff members who prepare, plate up and manage the eatery. We're told that the egg roll, and egg and soda rings that we tried during our previous visit aren't available. So we order the devilled eggs (Rs 100), peri peri fries (Rs100), egg samosa (Rs 80 for four) and Ferrero Rocher milkshake (Rs120). The cute-sy décor draws our attention but the action in the kitchen — the simmering of samosa and the chillies frying in the oil — lead to a sneezing bout forcing them to switch the exhaust fans on.

Cheese poached eggs

The devilled eggs arrive first — within 10 minutes. The egg white cups hold yolk whipped and beaten with their in-house cheese mayonnaise, which is a tad sweet. The unenthusiastic sprinkling of chilli oil over it is just not enough. But they go spectacularly with the spicy peri peri fries, which are served fresh and hot. The egg samosas [another repeat from our first visit] look burnt, but as we bite into them, the tiny bits of bhurji and boiled egg with a red cheese sauce clear our apprehensions. It wins our vote, like the last time. It's crusty, and the shell goes perfectly with the lightly-spiced filling.



Peri peri fries

The Ferrero Rocher milkshake is disappointing; it tastes as if a lone piece of the chocolate was thrown into a blender with a tall glass of milk and churned. The paper straw that comes with it is too thin for the bits of chocolate to reach you, so it's a struggle to get a remotely chocolate-y sip. We decide to pore over the food menu instead for salvation and order the cheese poached eggs (Rs 120) and egg chilli rice (Rs 170). Now, one of the poached eggs is perfect — gooey and covered with dollops of mozzarella cheese and is served on a crisp piece of toast. The second one, however, has been over-done by about three seconds, but is still a tad runny and scrumptious.

We conclude our meal with the egg chilli rice. The rice has ample fried egg bits, none of it, thankfully, chunky. It's mediocre on the spice. The dish comes with a vinegar-heavy chilli that has bits of fried boiled eggs, which makes each bite spicier.

We'll be back for the food for sure — it's perfect to line our stomachs before a night of drinking or as a quick snack in the middle of the day.

At Egg Villa Cafe, shop no 01, Salamat Mansion, Sayani Road, Prabhadevi.

Time 9 am to 11 pm

Call 9699609714

Food review rating: 4/4 EXCEPTIONAL, 3/4 EXCELLENT, 2/4 VERY GOOD, 1/4 GOOD, 0.5/4 AVERAGE

The Guide first reviewed Egg Villa Café in July 2019. We conduct select, anonymous follow-ups to assess maintenance of standards

The Guide reviews anonymously and pays for meals

