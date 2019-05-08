MET Gala 2019: Isha Ambani or Natasha Poonawalla, who wore it better?

famous-personalities

The Met Gala 2019 saw two Mumbai famous personalities - Isha Ambani and Natasha Poonawalla grace the red carpet with their presence. Who do you think pulled the 'Camp' theme better?

The Met Gala fever is back as the Metropolitan Museum of Art organises the Costume Institute Gala on every year on the first Monday in May to kick off the beginning of its popular fashion show at The Costume Institute. The theme for this year's Met Gala was 'Camp: Notes on Fashion', which is a play on Susan Sontag's iconic essay titled 'Notes on Camp'.

This Monday saw two famous Mumbai personalities - Isha Ambani and Natasha Poonawalla, walk the red carpet of Met Gala putting on their best show. But the question is who nailed the met Gala 2019 look?



Isha Ambani, daughter of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani celebrated fashion at the Met Gala 2019. Isha Ambani picked a lavender gown specially designed by Prabal Gurung for the occasion.

Prabal Gurung told Vogue India, "We’ve been working on this together for many months. With the camp theme, we wanted to celebrate the exuberance and essence of who Isha is. We chose to highlight her spirit through the glamorous silhouette and the intricacies of the hand embroidered feathers and beadwork. In keeping with the theme, we had a vision of Isha in a magical, dreamlike state and looked to the work of Degas’ ballet dancers, evoking an ethereal and romantic quality where the power of her femininity is heightened. We took a couture approach and played with the proportion of her skirt."

Socialite Natasha Poonawalla, the wife of billionaire Adar Poonawalla, turned heads at the Met Gala 2019 event where she wore a customised Dundas dress. Peter Dundas kept in mind the theme of the event, camp, which called for theatrical designs and came up with a crystal embellished gown for the philanthropist. Poonawalla wore a crystal embellished mini dress with a detachable draped icy-blue skirt. She accessorized her look with a silver belt. A diamond maangtika and tie-up sandals accentuated her look.

The Mumbai girls looked elegant and on point for the Met Gala 2019 event but who did it better?

