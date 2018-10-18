MeToo: Will YRF film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar get affected?

bollywood

In 2011, Payal Rohatgi had called out Dibakar Banerjee the director of YRF's next film Sandip Aur Pinky Faraar and said that he had tried to take advantage of her

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra feature in Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which releases in March. The film was originally slated to hit the marquee last August, but producers, Yash Raj Films, postponed it to 2019.

Tongues have been wagging about the film post the #MeToo movement. In 2011, Payal Rohatgi had called out Banerjee and said that he had tried to take advantage of her. She had alleged that he asked her to lift her shirt and show him her stomach during one of their meetings.



Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor

Considering that YRF has a zero-tolerance policy for sexual harassers, all eyes are on what YRF plans to do with the film. Though Rohatgi did not get support at that time, the current changed scenario is certainly building up the pressure on the makers. Will Banerjee be retained as the director?

The #MeToo movement in India sparked when Tanushree Dutta came forward to renew allegations against Nana Patekar over an incident that happened in 2008. Since then, a number of women have come forward with complaints against names like Alok Nath, Rajat Kapoor, Subhash Ghai, Vikas Bahl, Subhash Kapoor, Kailash Kher and Sajid Khan.

