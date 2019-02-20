Michael Douglas, Adam Devine to voice star in Green Eggs and Ham

television

Ellen DeGeneres' Netflix series Green Eggs and Ham is based on a bestselling children's book of the same name by Dr. Seuss.

Michael Douglas

Veteran star Michael Douglas and actor Adam Devine have joined the voice cast of Ellen DeGeneres' Netflix series "Green Eggs and Ham". According to The Hollywood Reporter, the animated series is based on a bestselling children's book of the same name by Dr. Seuss. The show is being executive produced by DeGeneres and will join Netflix's growing list of animated originals.

It is set to debut on streaming giant's platform later this year. The story follows Sam I Am (Devine) and Guy I Am (Douglas) as they try to rescue a rare Chickeraffe from a zoo and deliver the endangered animal to its natural habitat.

The two characters will set out on a road trip and cross paths with a wild cast of characters along the way, all voiced by celebrities. The voice cast also includes Ilana Glazer, Diane Keaton and Keegan-Michael Key, Eddie Izzard, Jeffrey Wright, Jillian Bell, John Turturro, Tracy Morgan and Daveed Diggs.

The show, which hails from Warner Bros. Animation, has been created by Jared Stern. Sam Register, Mike Karz, David Dobkin and Jeff Kleeman are also serving as executive producers on the project.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever