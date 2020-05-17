Michelin restaurant fills empty seats with mannequins

The life-sized mannequins are dressed to evoke the post-war ambience of the 1940s. Pic/AFP

Their eyes are vacant, their smiles uncanny, but they're dressed to the nines and they don't need a reservation for some of America's finest dining.

A Michelin-starred restaurant in the US state of Virginia has found a fun—or creepy, depending on your taste—way to enforce social distancing when it reopens at the end of May: costumed mannequins seated among the breathing guests.

"When we needed to solve the problem of social distancing and reducing our restaurant's occupancy by half, the solution seemed obvious—fill it with interestingly dressed dummies," says chef Patrick O'Connell, owner of The Inn at Little Washington.

"This would allow plenty of space between real guests and elicit a few smiles and provide some fun photo ops," he adds. The Inn, which is "known for being reverently irreverent" area, is scheduled to reopen on May 29.

