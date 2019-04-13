mid day editorial: Cops can't go unprepared while chasing criminals

opinion

This paper reported how two cops were injured after a team of 10 Bandra policemen were attacked with stones and bottles by family members and neighbours

Yesterday's front page report about a notorious chain-snatcher eluding the police dragnet is an eye-opener to the necessity of going very well prepared for an operation.

This paper reported how two cops were injured after a team of 10 Bandra policemen were attacked with stones and bottles by family members and neighbours of a dreaded chain-snatcher with more than 100 cases against him When a posse of 10 policemen entered the chain snatcher's home, they were pelted with stones and bottles. Women, too, were part of the attackers. The chain-snatcher managed to escape in the fracas. A mob attacked the cops and one police personnel was injured after being hit by a stone on his mouth. He fell after an alcohol bottle was broken on his head. The report says this criminal's family has connections and his gang members act as lookouts for him.

When he has eluded the police so many times, it was imperative that cops go better prepared to his home. A larger force and more back-up was called for. They should have also had policewomen within the team to deal with attacks by women.

Complete evaluation and background is needed, keeping the element of surprise, too, when going in for an operation like this. To be beaten back and attacked like this is morale sapping for the forces. It also lowers their stature in the eyes of the public. The force must nab this criminal but go in with reinforcements and with the knowledge that this is a dangerous man, with a fair amount of resources at his disposal.

Meanwhile, book the people in the mob and they should face action under relevant, stringent sections. As for the chain-snatcher and his supporters, they need to learn that eventually, the long arm of the law will catch up with you.

