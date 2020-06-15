Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: Milind Deora opens up on suicidal thoughts, shares tools to fight depression

Congress leader and former MP Milind Deora on Sunday took to social media to open up about his tryst with suicidal thoughts following the tragic death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The actor was found hanging at his residence and is believed to have taken the drastic step after battling depression for a few months, the police said as per preliminary probe. However, no suicide note was recovered from Rajput's residence, the police added.

Milind Deora's post

The Congress leader took to Twitter to open up about his own fight with suicidal thoughts and also shared effective tools to fight the mental health issue. Sharing his personal experience with the thoughts of ending life, Deora said, "My own experience with suicidal thoughts, first as a teen & even as an MP, taught me to live with the blues."

My own experience with suicidal thoughts, first as a teen & even as an MP, taught me to live with the blues. Sharing 5 effective coping tools... pic.twitter.com/yMiVfAgC9U — Milind Deora à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¤¿à¤ÂÂÂà¤¦ à¤¦à¥ÂÂÂà¤µà¤°à¤¾ (@milinddeora) June 14, 2020

From his post, it's evident that the former South Mumbai MP had contemplated taking extreme steps on couple of occasions in his life. But to his credit, the politician overcome his fear, battled depression and also shared a few tips on how one can cope with mental health issues.

It takes immense courage to come out and share such a thing. Thank you sir, always look up to you ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ» — Zeeshan Siddique (@zeeshan_iyc) June 14, 2020

In order to "fight the blues", to people who are struggling with depression, Deora urged them to reach out to their family, friends, colleagues and even acquaintances. "You are more loved than you know," he said. He further said that depression transcends age, gender, economic strata or success as he requested people to overcome the stigma of mental health and seek counselling.

Thanks for sharing these 5 tools milind.. Passing them to my family, friends and their kids.. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ — Sumeet (@sumrag) June 14, 2020

"We're in a constant struggle with our inner demons. Never give in to them. Life is beautiful. Don't get caught up in the rat race." the Congress leader said. He urged people to choose music, food, travel, reading, work and their loved ones and asked them to do what makes them happy. "Choose life. Most importantly, love yourself for who you are," Deora said in order to cope with mental health issues.

Thank you so much for sharing your thoughts Chief, I still remember our conversation during "Upfront with Milind" shoot about a full episode on Mental health awareness which unfortunately we cud not shoot however we should have more discussions on this topic in future, Take Care! — Sumedh Gaikwad ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@sumedhbgaikwad) June 14, 2020

Since being shared online the post has gone viral and has garnered nearly 10,000 likes with several people lauding the politician for opening up on mental health issues. RJ Malishka Mendonsa said, "Thankyou Milind and how beautiful of you to share something like this," while Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddique praised Deora for sharing his experience and said, "It takes immense courage to come out and share such a thing. Thank you sir, always look up to you."

Wish you all the health! Thank you for speaking up! — Vasundhara Tankha Sharma (@VasundharaTankh) June 14, 2020

A Twitter user commented, "Thanks for sharing these 5 tools milind.. Passing them to my family, friends and their kids," while a second user wrote, "Wish you all the health! Thank you for speaking up!." A third user stated, "Nicely summarised sir ! That’s the practical way to overcome."

Here's how netizens reacted:

Thank you for sharing this and speaking up on this issue in a constructive manner. Take care ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ — The Zucker Doctor (@DoctorLFC) June 14, 2020

Nicely summarised sir ! That’s the practical way to overcome ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — DINESH KUMAR, IAS (@DINESH_ABUSARIA) June 14, 2020

Incredibly brave of you to share this âÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂ — Vishakha (@VishakhaJ18) June 14, 2020

I would add a brisk walk,running or gymming also at that particular time,it’s a chemical reaction,all these activities increase endorphins which gives a sense of happiness,let that moment pass nd ofcourse prayers . — Lotus (@LotusBharat) June 14, 2020

Massive respect to come in public and speaking about it! — Nishant Sheth (@sjsuspartan) June 14, 2020

The two-time Congress MP from Mumbai South Constituency also served as Union Minister minister in former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's government UPA government. Besides being a staunch politician and a social activist, Milind Deora is also a blues guitarist and has several performances to his credit.

