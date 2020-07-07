Mira Rajput shares a picture from her wedding ceremony, expresses 'gratitude' on 5th anniversary

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot on July 7, 2015. Today, the couple completes five years of togetherness. And on this special occasion, Rajput took to her Instagram account to share a picture from her and Kapoor's wedding ceremony where they both could be seen seeking the blessings of God.

She didn't write a long caption, only wrote 'Gratitude'. Have a look at the post right here:

View this post on Instagram Gratitude â¤ï¸ðð» A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) onJul 7, 2020 at 12:52am PDT

Seeing the post, a fan-club of Shahid Kapoor wrote- "Happiest 5 years of togetherness SHAMIRA we love you so muchhhh." (sic) And a majority of the other comments were in the form of hearts and heart-eyed emoji. That's not all, Rajput also shared another picture with Kapoor and wrote a wonderful caption upon completing five years with him. She wrote- "There's nobody I'd rather be on this journey called life than you my love. I fall in love with you more every day. And I'm the luckiest girl in the world to have the love of my life be my best friend. Thank you for everything, for being my strength and for walking through everything together, hand in hand. I love you." (sic)

Have a look right here:

Neha Dhupia wished them a happy anniversary with a pair of pink hearts. Ishaan Khatter also commented on this post with a red heart. Coming to Kapoor's work front, the actor is gearing up for Jersey, which also stars Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur.

