Mira Rajput shares a picture from her wedding ceremony, expresses 'gratitude' on 5th anniversary
Mira Rajput took to her Instagram account and shared a picture with Shahid Kapoor from their wedding ceremony, expressed 'gratitude' on their fifth wedding anniversary!
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot on July 7, 2015. Today, the couple completes five years of togetherness. And on this special occasion, Rajput took to her Instagram account to share a picture from her and Kapoor's wedding ceremony where they both could be seen seeking the blessings of God.
She didn't write a long caption, only wrote 'Gratitude'. Have a look at the post right here:
Seeing the post, a fan-club of Shahid Kapoor wrote- "Happiest 5 years of togetherness SHAMIRA we love you so muchhhh." (sic) And a majority of the other comments were in the form of hearts and heart-eyed emoji. That's not all, Rajput also shared another picture with Kapoor and wrote a wonderful caption upon completing five years with him. She wrote- "There's nobody I'd rather be on this journey called life than you my love. I fall in love with you more every day. And I'm the luckiest girl in the world to have the love of my life be my best friend. Thank you for everything, for being my strength and for walking through everything together, hand in hand. I love you." (sic)
Have a look right here:
5 years, 4 souls, 3 homes, 2 babies and 1 beautiful family â¤ï¸ There’s nobody I’d rather be on this journey called life than you my love. I fall in love with you more every day. And I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have the love of my life be my best friend. Thank you for everything, for being my strength and for walking through everything together, hand in hand. I love you â¤ï¸ You make me laugh like no one else. And more often than not I’m laughing at you. Please don’t forget. Wife is always right. And the three golden words will always be “I am sorry” ð To many more years of us ð ððâ¤ï¸
Neha Dhupia wished them a happy anniversary with a pair of pink hearts. Ishaan Khatter also commented on this post with a red heart. Coming to Kapoor's work front, the actor is gearing up for Jersey, which also stars Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur.
It's Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's 5th wedding anniversary on July 7, 2020. The couple exchanged wedding vows in 2015 on this date. With a wide grin on his face, the newly-wed Shahid Kapoor shared this picture - his first selfie with wife Mira Rajput. In the photo, posted just after the wedding ceremony, Mira is seen leaning on Shahid's shoulder as he hugs her.
Shahid Kapoor's marriage to Mira Rajput not only broke many hearts, but also grabbed eyeballs as the actor chose an arranged match with a non-filmi Delhi girl, who is 13 years younger to him.
Shahid's father, Pankaj Kapur, and wife, Supriya Pathak, had met Mira over dinner in Delhi. Back then, Mira didn't know why she was meeting them. She wasn't interested in Bollywood and only met Shahid a few days later. When an arranged marriage was broached, they were awkward!
"The first time we met, we spoke for seven hours. We were at a friends' farmhouse in Delhi. We went for a walk outside and the sun was setting behind her. I realised her eyes were not dark. They had a hazel tinge. That moment, I felt shayad main iss ladki se shaadi kar sakta hoon. But I also told myself, 'What are you thinking? Bees saal ki hai besharam!'" Shahid Kapoor said.
In picture: Newlyweds Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput with Mubina Rattonsey (centre). Picture courtesy: Mubina Rattonsey's Twitter account @mubinarattonsey
At one point, Shahid asked Mira, 'Do you mind being married to a man 13 years older to you?' to which she said, 'Do you mind being married to a girl 13 years younger?' Her confidence wowed him. They met for another six months until they got engaged. When they were courting, Shahid was busy with the shoot of Udta Punjab. Soon after, they got married.
The Kabir Singh actor had confessed, "The only thought going through my mind was, 'Here we are, sitting in this room on these two big sofas with nobody else around... Are we even going to last 15 minutes?" Mira Rajput, admittedly, was never much into movies. Secondly, age was a factor between the two; Shahid was 35 while Mira was 21 when they met. But nothing mattered when they slowly started to know each other.
In picture: Shahid Kapoor's father-actor Pankaj Kapur with wife Supriya Pathak, son Ruhaan and daughter Sanaa.
Shahid Kapoor pulled off the most understated celebrity wedding of the year (2015) when he got married to Delhi-based girl Mira Rajput, according to the traditions of the Radha Soami sect as their parents are followers of the group, which follows teachings of all religions.
In picture: Newlyweds Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput with choreographer Bosco Martis. Picture courtesy: Bosco Martis' Twitter account @BoscoMartis
The wedding took place as per Arya Samaj rituals at West Green Farmhouse in Rajokri under a thick blanket of security. While Kunal Rawal designed Shahid's traditional outfit, Anamika Khanna had done up the 21-year-old bride's trousseau. The wedding menu included a lavish vegetarian fare as the couple's families are followers of the Radha Saomi Satsang Beas.
A picture of their wedding ceremony. It began at 11 am and was over in one-and-a-half hours. The Kapoors and Rajputs were certain that they wanted it to be an intimate affair. There were just about 40-odd people present for the nuptials.
The road leading to the venue was cordoned off to keep gatecrashers as well as the paparazzi at bay. The walls of the farmhouse are 16-feet high and there was tight security.
After a brief photo session as husband and wife, the couple partied along with their respective families and close friends at the Trident Hotel where the reception took place.
"I am incredibly happy as Shahid has found such a dignified and beautiful girl with a wonderful heart. She comes from a wonderful family and they are extremely lovely people. This is the kind of girl I wanted for Shahid. So, I am extremely happy and I have got the daughter that I always wanted," said Shahid Kapoor's mother Neelima Azim.
Calling it a blissful change, Shahid Kapoor had said he is a firm believer in the institution of marriage. "I believe in the institution of marriage. I think it's beautiful, but I don't think it should be enforced. What kind of relationship you want with the person you love is completely your decision. But I do believe one shouldn't run away from commitment," said Shahid.
In picture: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput taking blessings from Mira's father after their wedding ceremony.
Shahid Kapoor had a message for all the would-be grooms as well. "In general, the groom should always be more understated than the bride... I don't know of any guy who grew up imagining what his wedding would be like while eight of 10 women did," he said, who sported a dapper look in an all-white suit.
In picture: Fashion designer Kunal Rawal with groom Shahid Kapoor. Picture courtesy: Kunal Rawal's Twitter account @kunalrawalvibe
In picture: Masaba Gupta, Madhu Mantena, Bosco Martis, Rohan Shrestha pose for a photo at their friend Shahid Kapoor's wedding.
Theirs was an arranged match, and they have grown to be one of the most-talked-about couples of Bollywood. Together they have a daughter Misha and son Zain. Heartiest wishes to the couple on their 5th wedding anniversary!
