Mira Rajput wishes Shahid Kapoor happy anniversay in a special way

To mark their 4th marriage anniversary, Mira Rajput took to Instagram to share an unseen photo from their wedding

Pic: Instagram/@mira.kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married on this day, four years ago. To mark the special day, Mira took to Instagram to share an unseen photo from their wedding.

In the throwback picture, we can see Shahid holding on her wife's face, while she has her eyes closed. The moment captured in the picture is just too adorable. Shahid's father Pankaj Kapur too can be seen in the picture. Mira captioned the cute picture as, "You make my world and me go round" adding the hashtag #Happy4 [sic]"

Check out the photo below:

Earlier, Shahid too took to Twitter to thank his fans for their anniversary messages. He wrote, "Thanks so much to all of you for the anniversary wishes from me and Mira [sic]."

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married on July 6, 2015. Theirs was an arranged match, and they have grown to be one of the most talked about couples of Bollywood. Together they have a daughter Misha and son Zain.

The couple never shies away from expressing their love in media. During the promotions of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor revealed some personal insights about his relationship. In the chat show hosted by Neha Dhupia, he said, "I usually get flustered when my wife and I have a fight. It bothers me, and I take time to get over it. It's once in a couple of months, but when we do fight, ours lasts a long time, like fifteen days."

The Jab We Met actor Shahid Kapoor further said that usually, he's the one who tries to talk it out with Mira Rajput and resolve the fight. He said, "It's good to fight. It's important to hold your own. It's important to disagree and deal with each other's differences and resolve the problem. Problems are going to happen, and you have to get past that."

In other news, Shahid Kapoor recently unveiled his wax figurine at the Madame Tussauds in Singapore. On the work front, his film, Kabir Singh, hit theatres on June 21. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also directed the original film, Kabir Singh tells the story of a short-tempered surgeon Kabir Singh (Shahid) who goes on a path of self-destruction, consuming drugs and alcohol after he cannot marry the love of his life Preeti (Kiara).

The film has been doing good business at the box office. After becoming the biggest opener for both Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, Kabir Singh has now crossed the Rs 150 crore mark, making it the third highest grosser of 2019.

