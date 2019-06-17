Shahid Kapoor reveals his fights with wife Mira sometimes last for 15 days

bollywood

In a candid chat on Neha Dhupia's show, Kabir Singh star Shahid Kapoor revealed details about his fights with wife Mira Rajput Kapoor. Read on to know more

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Kabir Singh along with co-star Kiara Advani. The duo has been visiting several TV shows and chat shows to talk about their film and interact with their fans and the media. Recently, Shahid and Kiara made an appearance on Neha Dhupia's chat show on which Shahid revealed some fun and interesting details about his marriage with Mira Rajput Kapoor.

Talking about his equation with his wife, Shahid said that while fights between them are few and far between, they may fight once in two months, but it may last a long time. Shahid said, "I usually get flustered when my wife and I have a fight. It bothers me, and I take time to get over it. It's once in a couple of months, but when we do fight, ours lasts a long time, like fifteen days."

The Udta Punjab actor further said that usually, he's the one who tries to talk it out with Mira and resolve the fight. He said, "It's good to fight. It's important to hold your own. It's important to disagree and deal with each other's differences and resolve the problem. Problems are going to happen, and you have to get past that."

Recently, in an interview with mid-day, Shahid Kapoor revealed why he felt compelled to take up Kabir Singh, which is a remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy. He said, "I watched Arjun Reddy and loved it. It ticked most of the boxes for me as an actor. He is an emotionally distraught man. Vijay [Deverakonda] and I had our own take on being a self-destructive surgeon. Because it is a love story, the inherent emotion is very beautiful. It has its dark moments but overall the film gives a viewer a wholesome experience. I was sucked in by Arjun Reddy."

