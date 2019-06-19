Misha Kapoor's dream of meeting Peppa Pig comes true; mommy Mira shares on Instagram

bollywood

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's daughter Misha Kapoor met Peppa Pig on her playdate, and the tiny tot can't keep calm but give a high-five to the cartoon

Misha Kapoor with Peppa Pig and Georgie/picture courtesy: Mira Rajput's Instagram account

Peppa Pig, a popular cartoon character among the kids these days, makes every child nothing but happy, and star kids are no different. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's daughter, Misha Kapoor was out on her playdate, and the little one was all excited to meet Peppa Pig.

Mira Rajput, who is extremely active on social media, shared the happiness on Instagram, and people can't stop awwing at Misha's expressions. The tiny tot was not only happy to see Peppa Pig, but she also gave a high-five to Georgia after sharing a cute welcome. In fact, Mira wrote: "Dream come true!!!"

Misha Kapoor with Peppa Pig/picture courtesy: Mira Rajput's Instagram account

This wasn't enough to leave the kid with laughter, she also met Georgie from the Peppa Pig universe.

Misha Kapoor with Georgie/picture courtesy: Mira Rajput's Instagram account

A few days ago, Mira and Shahid took off to the beautiful island of Phuket with Zain and Misha. Giving a glimpse into their holiday, Mira Rajput shared on Instagram some pictures from her family vacay.

Ishaan Khatter says his brother and actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira is a hands-on mother. Ishaan expressed his view in an episode of Voot's Feet Up with the Stars Season 2.

On his relationship with Mira, Ishaan said, "Mira is just one year older than me and she is a hands-on mother. She has taken over family responsibilities perfectly."

Shahid and Mira got married on July 6, 2015. Theirs was an arranged match, and they have grown to be one of the most talked about couples of Bollywood. Together, they share a daughter Misha and a son Zain.

