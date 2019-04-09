Miss T wins Best New Restaurant at mid-day's Restaurant Awards

food

Colaba restaurant Miss T helmed by Jay Yousuf, Gauri Devidayal, Pankil Shah, Sumit Gambhir and Abhishek Honawar was declared Best New Restaurant of 2018-19

Malaika Arora hands over the award for New Restaurant to Gauri Devidayal, Jay Yousuf and Sumit Gambhir for Miss T at mid-day's The Guide Restaurant Awards at St Regis Mumbai. Pic/Shadab Khan

Mid-Day hosted its annual restaurant awards gala on April 9, at The St Regis Mumbai and saw a slew of Bollywood stars award the best talent to have emerged in Mumbai over 2018-19.



In its second edition, hosted by Cyrus Broacha and Kunal Vijayakar, the event awarded forty-one of the city’s brightest F&B stars at a glitzy ceremony where top chefs turned up to cheer their colleagues, while influencers made it an evening to remember. The guests included Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Mouni Roy among others.



The annual free and fair celebration of the city’s best hospitality talent saw nine new categories this year, including Best New Wine Bar and Food Chronicler of the Year, and saw close to 100 finalists compete for the top awards.



This year, in a special segment titled Bombay Meri Hai, mid-day saluted the veterans whose vision made this city an eating-out Mecca. This included the Ode to the City award, which recognised a dish or drink inspired by the sights and smells of Mumbai. The Mughal Martini at Hakkasan inspired by Mohammed Ali Road’s biryani, took home the trophy. Ten of Mumbai’s last surviving Irani cafés, including Sassanian Boulangerie, Kyani & Co., Cosmopolitan, Café Excelsior and Café Military were honoured with the Iconic Cultural Institution award for culinary contribution by a diaspora community.

Tinaz Nooshian, executive editor, Mid-Day, said, “Mid-day’s food writers review restaurants and bars anonymously at our cost, and The Guide Restaurant Awards recognize only those who deserve it. In short, no paid trophies. This is the only newspaper to visit an establishment three times in a year to assess quality and service standards. The proof of the pudding, for us, has always been in the eating. We think this is just the sort of food award Mumbai deserves.”

