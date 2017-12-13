Morocco named best spa destination in Africa

Morocco was named the world's best spa destination in Africa for the second consecutive year at the World Spa Awards gala ceremony in Vietnam

Morocco was named the world's best spa destination in Africa for the second consecutive year at the World Spa Awards gala ceremony in Vietnam. In addition to Morocco, the award short list included Egypt, Kenya, Mozambique, South Africa and Tanzania.

World Spa Awards Managing Director, Rebecca Cohen, said: "The 2017 World Spa Awards has been our most successful to date firmly cementing our position as the global benchmark for spa and wellness hospitality."

Morocco was also named Africa's best golf destination at the 2017 World Golf Awards ceremony held in Spain earlier this year.