Mumbai Crime: Teen girl who was sent home for fleeing hostel found hanging

A 17-year-old girl, who had fled with three others from her government-run hostel in Warwada to ‘explore the outside world’ and next day reunited with her parents was found hanging from the ceiling of her home on Friday.

A report in The Times of India said the police could not ascertain the reason that drove the teenager to kill herself as no suicide note was found.

On Thursday, the girl and three others, studying in Class 11, ventured out of the hostel "to explore the outside world". The hostel authorities informed their parents and the police, and launched a search for them. The girls were found at one of their relatives’ house in Dahanu Road after which they were asked to return to their homes for a few days.

The deceased girl had also returned home with her mother and uncle. The next day, she went to the fields with her mother, where the girl was asked to carry some chopped grass home and return to the field. However, she did not return that day.

According to the police, when the mother went home in the evening, she found the girl hanging from the ceiling. The police have filed an accidental death report in the matter.

