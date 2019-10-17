Mumbai: 19-year-old commits suicide after being told to not play PUBG

This image has been used for representational purposes only

A 19-year-old teenager, Hemant Zate who belonged to a tribal family in Dahanu, Palghar allegedly committed suicide on Monday night after he was told to not play PUBG and instead concentrate on his studies.

According to The Times of India, Zate had passed his class 12 exam and had been a student of an agriculture college. His father worked for a flour mill. The mill owner, Chirag Mehta had taken up the responsibility of educating the teenager. Hemant had quit his studies.

Mehta alleged in the police complaint that Hemant was addicted to PUBG and used to stay up late to play the game. However, he went to sleep early on Monday as he complained of uneasiness and sometime later, he was found hanging. The police said that no suicide note has been found.

