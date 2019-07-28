Mumbai: 35-year-old school teacher crushed to death by truck in Malad

national

Was Sana Khan's fatal accident caused by uneven roads or a truck driver's negligence, is a question yet to be answered

Site of the accident

A 35-year-old school teacher was crushed by a truck at Malad on Friday evening. The deceased was identified as Sana Khan (35), who was returning home from Kalina when she met with the accident. The Vanrai Police has registered a case of rash driving against the truck driver and arrested him. According to the relatives of the deceased, the accident occurred due to uneven roads at Western Express Highway.

Also Read: 4 killed in an accident when SUV collided with a truck in Odisha

Khan, a resident of Shreyas Apartments, Malad, was a teacher at Aspee Nutan Academy in the same suburb. She was driving her scooty in heavy rains. As she reached The Hub Mall at Goregaon (W), her scooty skid due to uneven roads, and she fell off. The truck behind her ran over, cutting her body in two parts. "She died on the spot and was taken to Siddharth Hospital for post-mortem where her family claimed the body," told an officer from Vanrai Police station.



Sana Khan

"The truck crushed her, resulting in her death. We have arrested the truck driver and booked him under IPC section 304A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving) and 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others)," told Jyotsna Rasam, Senior Inspector of Vanrai police station. "The driver is identified as Maruti Babu Mane (50), a resident of Andheri. We are also checking whether the driver was drunk or not," she added.

Also Read: Four killed in massive crash on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Survived by two toddlers, Khan was living with her parents in Malad. "She was a strong woman and a caring teacher. We all loved her nature and dedication towards her work," told Nuzhat Khan, Principal of Aspee Nutan Academy (ICSE). "We saw the location of the accident, one can easily see the gap in the road and a manhole, due to which her scooty skidded. Sana was a safe driver ," said a relative.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates