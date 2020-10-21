Mumbai: 45-year-old BMC contractor stabbed to death, body found near public toilet in Khar

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday booked unknown persons for allegedly stabbing a 45-year-old Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) contractor to death. Police officials said the contractor's body was found near a public toilet in Khar.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the victim, identified as Tajel Abdul Shaikh, stayed in Khar (East) with his wife and son. The BMC had assigned him a contract of public toilet maintenance. Shaikh was missing since Sunday night and his family was searching for him, a police officer said.

On Monday evening, Nirmal Nagar police received a call from a person who informed them about a body lying near a public toilet at JP Road in Khar. A police team reached the spot and ascertained the identity of the victim.

"Police then rushed him to Bhabha Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. The post-mortem report revealed that he was stabbed with some sharp-edged weapon, after which a murder case was registered," a police officer said.

According to police, Shaikh brought two men from Kolkata to work as cleaners at the public toilet. Since the incident, both of them are missing. Police suspect their involvement in the murder and have launched a manhunt.

