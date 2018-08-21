Mumbai: 54-year-old Mulund businessman shoots self with revolver

national

The incident took place at his Willow Twin Towers residence near Vasant Gardens in Mulund West

The building in Mulund West where the deceased resided

In the wee hours of Monday, a 54-year-old Mulund-based businessman committed suicide by shooting himself with his licensed revolver. According to Shripad Kale, senior inspector of Mulund police station, the deceased has been identified as Satnam Singh Boparai. The incident took place at his Willow Twin Towers residence near Vasant Gardens in Mulund West.

A police source said, "It happened when Singh's wife was present at home, but she was in a different room. On hearing the gunshot, she rushed to the room and found Boparai lying in a pool of blood." With the help of other relatives, she immediately rushed him to the nearest hospital. However, doctors declared him brought dead. His body was later sent to Rajawadi Hospital for post-mortem.



Satnam Singh Boparai. Pics/Rajesh Gupta

"We have registered an accidental death report in the matter and recovered the revolver, an empty cartridge and five live rounds from the spot," Kale said. The cops are trying to find out the reason behind the suicide.

Newly married woman hangs self in Mulund

Meanwhile, in another case reported at the Mulund police station, a 22-year-old newly married woman hanged herself from a ceiling fan on August 19. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Aarti Mohite and her husband Prashant Kapde, 24. They had tied the knot on August 1.



Aarti Mohite

Police sources said that no one was present in the house when the incident took place. Speaking to mid-day, Aarti's mother Archana said, "We suspect it to be a case of murder. I know my daughter well. She was a very brave girl. We will not take her body till the police register an FIR against her husband and in-laws."

