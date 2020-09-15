Navy veteran assaulted over Uddhav cartoon: 6 accused granted bail by Mumbai court

The Borivali Court in Mumbai on Tuesday granted bail to all 6 persons accused of allegedly beating up a 65-year-old Navy veteran. Earlier, the court had sent them to judicial remand.

“The bail was granted on a bond of Rs 15,000 each. The court also said that they will have to appear before the police whenever they are summoned,” said Kamlesh Yadav, lawyer of the accused.

On September 11 afternoon, 6 alleged members of Shiv Sena went to the housing society of Navy veteran Madan Sharma and asked security officials to call him. When guards contacted Sharma via intercom, he went downstairs to check who has come to meet him. At that time, 5 to 6 persons nabbed Sharma and attacked him in front of security guards. The members claimed themselves as 'Shivsainik' and warned Sharma for posting offensive posts about Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Following the incident, Madan Sharma filed a police complaint in the evening and an offence was registered against Shivsena shakha pramukh Kamlesh Kadam and his five associates under IPC sections 143 (member of unlawful assembly) 147 (rioting), 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt). All the accused were arrested, however, they secured bail.

On Monday night, Samta Nagar police invoked Section 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and re-arrested all the 6 accused.

Meanwhile, Madan Sharma met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and informed him about the incident. “Sections under which the accused were booked are weak. The Governor had assured that he will take action on my memorandum. I demanded that the state government be dismissed and President Rule be imposed. He has assured that he'll speak to the Centre,” said Sharma.

Sharma added, “When I was beaten up, they levelled allegations that I'm with BJP-RSS. So, now I announce that I am with BJP-RSS from today onwards.”

