Mumbai: 78 women prisoners of Byculla jail fall ill, hospitalised

As many as 78 women prisoners of Byculla jail were admitted to the state-run J J Hospital in Mumbai today after they complained of nausea, vomiting and loose motion, hospital sources said. The admission of the inmates to the hospital started around 10 am after they informed the jail authorities about the health problems, the sources said.

The dean of the hospital, Mukund Tayade, confirmed that 78 patients were admitted to the hospital until noon and the number was expected to go up.

"Seventy-eight patients have so far been admitted. Few more are likely be brought to the hospital. All of them complained about vomiting, nausea and giddiness," he told PTI.



He said none of the patients were in serious condition. They were responding to treatment. Tayade said it would be premature to say what exactly caused the health problems. More details awaited.

