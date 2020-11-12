Mumbai: 83-year-old woman camps outside property after man usurps Rs 1.3 crore shop

This image has been used for representational purposes

Maureen Matilda Paul, 83, has been camping outside her ancestral property from the last 10 days after a trusted acquainted claimed ownership of it through fraudulent means.

She had given the power of attorney of her Khar west property to the man for a legal case four years ago. The value of the property is Rs 1.3 crore.

Also Read: 55-year-old man caught for second time for posing as doctor

Maureen got a call from the chairman of St Vincent De Paul Cooperative Housing on October 31 notifying her that Eric Mathias had broken into her shop and claimed ownership. In 2015, Eric had helped her with a legal case related to a tenant.

According to a report on Mumbai Mirror, The society and the Association of Concerned Catholics filed a police complaint against Mathias and revealed that a no-objection certificate was not provided to Mathias for any resale deed.

“He said the registration for the power of attorney would cost Rs 5 lakh and he paid it on my behalf. I promised to pay after selling my shop. But in the guise of doing that, he fraudulently registered a sale deed and took my signature when I underwent a cataract operation on March 26, 2016,” Maureen said.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Mobile phones worth Rs 22 lakh stolen from store in Kandivli

Mathias, on the other hand, refuted all accusations and said that Maureen was fully aware of the sale and the society provided NOC to him.

After a video of Maureen’s plight went viral on social media, the issue was raised with MLA Ashish Shelar on Monday.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news