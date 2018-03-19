Mumbai: Accident patient denied treatment for 4 hours, and justice for 7 years

DCP orders inquiry to investigate who misplaced medical records at Sion Hospital and Sion police station in the 2011 investigation



In response to an RTI application, Sion Hospital admitted to delay in treatment because of a dispute between two departments

When Deepak Sawant fell off a moving train in 2011, Sion Hospital kept him waiting for four hours before giving him medical aid. Then the Sion Police kept him on hold for seven years while he waited for justice.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IV) N Ambika has now ordered an inquiry against officers from Sion police, as well as doctors and staffers from the hospital, who misplaced documents in the case. The inquiry will also investigate the then dean Dr Sandhya Kamat, assistant dean Dr Rakesh Verma, and Dr Suleman Merchant over the lost medical documents.

Flashback to 2011

Sawant fell from a moving local onto the tracks near Dadar railway station around 7.30 pm on March 12, 2011. He was immediately rushed to Sion Hospital, but the doctors allegedly made him and GRP officials wait for more than an hour.

Social activist Samir Zaveri heard of Sawant's plight, and rushed to the hospital, demanding an explanation. "The doctors ignored my pleas to admit Sawant. They asked if I was related to the victim, and when I said I wasn't, they demanded that I leave the premises."

Refusing to back down, Zaveri called up the police helpline. On hearing the complaint, the police arrived at the hospital and doctors finally began treating Sawant around 11.55 pm. Zaveri then approached the Sion police and lodged an FIR against the hospital's emergency medical department. The FIR was filed under Sections 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code.

First the hospital loses report

In 2012, the police attempted to close the case by filing a C-summary report. However, Zaveri got the C-summary rejected when the hospital admitted, in response to an RTI query, that treatment had been delayed because there was a dispute between two departments. At the time, the dean had sought an explanation from the concerned departments.

A departmental inquiry was initiated against doctors of the emergency ward. Dr Merchant had submitted an inquiry report to Dr Kamath. Later, Zaveri demanded to see the inquiry report, by making an application under the RTI Act, but the hospital failed to provide him with the document. Zaveri then appealed to the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC). The CIC awarded a Rs 25,000 fine to Dr Rakesh Verma, who was assistant dean and the nodal public information officer (PIO), for the delay in furnishing the report.

Dr Verma then revealed that the report was in the personal custody of Dr Kamath. Based on another complaint by Zaveri in 2013, the Sion police added Section 9 of the Maharashtra Public Records Act, 2005, against Dr Kamat, Dr Merchant and Dr Verma to the FIR. But that was not the end of the matter.

Then the police misplace it

After five years had passed since the incident, Zaveri filed another RTI query to find out how much progress had been made in the investigation. To his shock, the police responded stating that they could not find the documents related to the case. Zaveri said, "In their RTI reply, they had told me that after the C-summary was rejected by the court, the police took the document to the police station. But now they cannot find it."

Inquiry has begun

DCP Ambika has ordered Assistant Commissioner of Police (Sion division) Rajendra Trivedi to conduct the inquiry and fix responsibility for misplacing government documents. Trivedi confirmed the development and told mid-day, "I have started the inquiry. Once it is done, a report will be submitted to DCP for further action."

