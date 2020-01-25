Mumbai: Amazon India to ferry parcels on Central Railway, help generate revenue of Rs 6 lakh

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

Central Railway (CR) will now tie up with Amazon India to transport their local consignments by suburban trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kalyan. On Friday, CR formally announced that they will now venture into transportation of local consignments. The chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar confirmed the development to mid-day.

The project will start it on a trial basis for three months and the move is expected to fetch them a revenue of Rs 6.10 lakh.

This proposal is in line with a similar proposal already in force on Eastern Railway. This transportation will be carried out during non-peak hours so passenger traffic remains undisturbed. A total of eight tonnes of luggage will be transported from Kalyan to CSMT and back (4 tonnes, each trip) everyday from 11 am to 4pm. The maximum load per trip will be 1 tonne.

Two escorts will be permitted to travel with the consignments, whose fares will be collected in advance. This will be a point-to-point service and no loading or unloading enroute will be done.

