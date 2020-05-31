Mumbai: Andheri walkers made to do sit-ups for violating lockdown rules

While Mumbai has witnessed a spike in COVID-19 cases and it becomes all the more important to stay home, some Mumbaikars seem to be flouting lockdown rules. Residents from the posh locality of Lokhandwala complex in Andheri West were seen going for their morning and evening walks. Police officials initiated action against the reckless residents by not only fining them, but also by making them do sit-ups. It may be noted that time and again, mid-day has highlighted the fact that walkers have been flouting lockdown norms issued by the government in several areas, including Aarey Milk Colony and Charkop. Other residents from these localities allege that they have appealed to the walkers to stay at home, but to no avail. Many pictures depicting walkers have also gone viral.

Ashish Rane, the photo editor of mid-day, had visited the Lokhandwala back road area, infamous for its walkers, on Thursday evening. He noticed that cops were taking action against those illegally roaming on the road around 6 pm. Officials from the Versova police station were halting vehicles to check the licences of the drivers. Those who were found to be roaming without a valid reason were served with a notice. Around 30 to 35 people were served with one. A jogger who saw the police, and tried to run away, was caught and made to kneel down.



Police officials served notices to those who were found breaking lockdown rules by walking, jogging, or driving their vehicles. Pics/Ashish Rane

"We have been serving notices to people who are illegally roaming on the road. If we find out that the person is a regular offender, a case is registered against them for flouting lockdown norms," said Bhushan Rane, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), of the DN Nagar division.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news