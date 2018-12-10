Mumbai: Bandra dividers, fixed three days back, crumbling again

national

Bandra's Hill Road locals blame shoddy work by Mumbai civic body and lack of supervision of repairs

A local, Abbas Abdul Hussain, says the broken dividers could prove fatal for motorists. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Shoddy work continues to deface the city's roads. One such example is Bandra's Hill Road, where despite the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) repairing dividers just three days ago, on Saturday locals alleged they were in worse condition. Locals allege there was no supervision of work carried out despite BMC making it mandatory.

'Repaired' dividers broken

The BMC had started taking action against illegal hawking at Hill Road as a traffic decongestion plan. The BMC then also started road widening, and dividers, too, were to be developed. But, just before St Stanislaus School, the medians that were repaired only a few days ago, are again in bad shape, allege locals.

A local said they have now become immune to BMC's inaction. A senior citizen, Abbas Abdul Hussain, said, "This matter needs to be looked at closely because the dividers are broken and could be fatal for motorists."

Another local, Kamraj said, "Just three days back the civic body completed the work and today the dividers are in a pathetic state. We want them to fix the dividers at the earliest and with good quality material."

Civic official unaware

Assistant Municipal Commissioner of H West ward, Sharad Ugade said, "I was not aware of this issue but will now definitely ask staff concerned to get it checked and also get the problem resolved by the same contractor who worked on the road."

