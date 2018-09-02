Mumbai: Bhandup man takes a stab at neighbour after he gets his goat(s)

crime

Kiran Karande, the prime accused, has been arrested by the police, while the victim Sachin Kulkarni is recuperating from the near fatal stabbing at the Sion hospital

(From left) Kiran Karande and Sachin Kulkarni. Pics/Rajesh Gupta

Crime-plagued Bhandup witnessed another violent incident on Friday evening, when one Kiran Karande, 27, stabbed his neighbour Sachin Kulkarni, 22, simply because the latter complained about Karande not cleaning up after his goats. Karande has been arrested by the police, while Kulkarni is recuperating from the near fatal stabbing at the Sion hospital.

Cops said the incident occurred around 7.15 pm on Friday. An officer from the Bhandup police station said, "The victim is a resident of Tembipada in Bhandup. For the past few days, he'd been having several heated arguments with his neighbour Karande, because of the dirt the goats had spread in the locality."

Karande keeps four goats in his home for his animal husbandry business. The animals, however, seem to have gotten his neighbours' goat because Karande never cleaned their fecal matter, allowing it to stink up the entire area instead, according to the police. Kulkarni and Karande would have several arguments over the same issue. Friday was no different, until a knife entered the picture. The cops said Kulkarni came up to Karande and yelled at him once again for not cleaning up after his goats.

This angered Karande so much, that he pulled out a sharp knife and stabbed Karande in the head, face and hand, they added. He would have killed Kulkarni had the neighbours not intervened. Soon after, Kulkarni was rushed to Sion hospital, where he's currently receiving treatment to heal the stab wounds.

PSI Priyanka Kharatmal said, "We have booked Kiran under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested him. We are further investigating if the accused has a criminal record. The victim is currently responding to treatment."

Violent crime hub

Bhandup has turned into a hub for violent crime, especially over the past year. Since March, it has witnessed eight murders, over 10 attempt to murder cases and hundreds of incidents of assault. The poor law and order situation caused the transfer of a senior inspector, Shrinivas Panhale.

Also Read: Mumbai: Bhandup Cops Turn Party Poopers To Arrest Local Mobster

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates