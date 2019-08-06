Mumbai: BMC collects Rs 10.57 crore from entry fee for penguins

mumbai

While there is a steady stream of visitors, over the past three months, the numbers of visitors have dropped due to the rains

The Humboldt penguins, that were brought to the Byculla zoo in July 2016, continue to bring in revenue for the civic body as it continues to be the star attraction. Between April 2017 and July this year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has collected revenue worth Rs 10.57 crore.

While there is a steady stream of visitors, over the past three months, the numbers of visitors have dropped due to the rains. From 1,03,826 visitors in April this year, the number dropped to 34,400 visitors in July. The collection was the highest in May amounting to Rs 57.19 lakh.

Seven penguins were brought from the Coex Aquarium, Seoul (South Korea) to the Byculla zoo in July 2016 and shortly after, a one and a half-year-old female penguin had died of a bacterial infection. Two pairs of penguins started mating last year but only Flipper laid an egg. Barring Molt and Flipper, Donald and Daisy, as well as Popeye and Olive, have also partnered up. Thee year old Bubbles, however, is left without a mate.

After an initial quarantine period, the exotic birds were up for public viewing from March this year. Soon after that, the civic body imposed a hike in the entry fee for maintaining the state-of-the-art facilities installed at the zoo for the resident penguins. The entry fee from Rs 5 to Rs 50 from August 2017.

