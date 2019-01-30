Mumbai: Penguins rake in Rs 11 crore for Byculla zoo

national

Penguin enclosure built as part of the zoo's revamp in 2017, has been attracting huge crowds for last two years

The Byculla zoo got theÃ‚Â penguinsÃ‚Â in August 2016 and threw the penguin enclosure open to the public in March 2017

Byculla zoo's most exotic occupants have been raking in the moolah ever since they arrived in March 2017. The BMC has so far earned around Rs 11 crore, with the last weekend alone generating Rs 10 lakh from the penguin enclosure's entry fees.

The penguins, which cost the corporation Rs 45 crore, right from buying them, setting up their enclosure and maintenance for five years, have ensured recovery of almost 25 per cent of it in two years alone. The BMC is now gearing up to throw open the 3D theatre, too, at the zoo.

In 2017-2018, the zoo earned Rs 5 crore, and has managed to rake in R6.5 crore in just a month this year. Before the penguins were brought in, the zoo barely managed Rs 60 to Rs 70 lakh through entry fee, said officials.

3D theatre from Feb 1

The BMC also announced on Tuesday that it had tied up with the Animal Planet channel and its documentaries will be aired inside the zoo's 3D theatre beginning February 1. The theatre, too, was constructed during the phase II of the zoo's renovation.

The shows are likely to cost Rs 50 a show for private school students and the general public while the entry will be free for civic school students. The theatre has a seating capacity of more than 200 and is likely to play four shows and five documentaries every day. "It will help educate the young generation about the importance of wildlife. We are delighted that Animal Planet has joined hands with us in this unique initiative," said civic chief Ajoy Mehta.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates