Mumbai: BMC gives nod for removal of 373 trees for Coastal road Project

The Tree Authority has approved the removal of 373 trees for the Coastal Road Project. The authority approved seven proposals during the meeting held on Friday and gave its nod for the removal of a total 607 trees for various projects and works across the city.

There were 13 proposals on the agenda during the virtual meeting of the Tree Authority. The authority approved seven proposals of which two are related to the work of the Coastal Road. Of the total 373 trees for the Coastal Road Project, 41 will be cut down, while 332 will be transplanted. Around 165 trees which come under the project's plan will not be touched.

The work of the Coastal Road Project starting from the Princess Street flyover is in full swing and many trees along the sea will be cut for the work. In all, of the 607 trees, the authority approved cutting of 67 trees while another 540 will be transplanted.

