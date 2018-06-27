Mumbai: BMC loses race against time, Narendra Modi uses MG Road

While Modi's visit of South Mumbai ended before evening, the Anandilal Podar Road near Marine Lines station was fully operational only after 4 pm

This was the state of affairs around 1.30 pm yesterday, a mere 100 metres away from Birla Matushri Hall, where the PM was speaking. Pic/Bipin Kokate

BMC missed the deadline to repair the cave-in on a road near Metro Cinema before PM Modi's arrival last morning. While Modi's visit of South Mumbai ended before evening, the Anandilal Podar Road near Marine Lines station was fully operational only after 4 pm. Civic officials, however, said there was no problem during morning peak hours, and that the PM used MG Road.

Till last evening, only one lane was open, from Churchgate towards CST, near Gol Masjid, after a 600-mm-diametre water pipeline burst during Monday's rains, leading to the cave-in.

Water supply was affected last morning, as well as on Monday night, as it was supplied at low pressure from an alternative source to residents of Fort, Dongri and Bombay Hospital area. The pipeline repair finished around 8 am, revealed sources, after which normal supply was restored.

Assistant Municipal Commissioner, A ward, Kiran Dighavkar said, "Water department's work ended in the morning, and Hon. PM's movement was from MG Road; thus, no traffic chaos was noticed on this road."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates