Mumbai: BMC readmits COVID-19 patient found roaming in Mulund

Kamble is currently at Mithaghar CCC and will be taken to Nair Hospital in next 2-3 days

Following mid-day's report on how a COVID-19 positive patient was roaming around in Mulund, BMC traced the patient on Tuesday and readmitted him to the Mithaghar COVID centre.

"Sitaram Kamble is dealing with mental illness. However, as he harassed the doctors and nurses in the earlier CCC, we have opened a COVID centre for patients with mental issues. The new COVID centre will be at Nair hospital where Kamble will be shifted very soon," BMC official said.

Speaking with mid-day, assistant commissioner Kishor Gandhi said, "Kamble has been suffering from mental illness and he troubled other patients and doctors inside the Mulund's COVID centre. He also accused the staff of taking over his property. In Mumbai, we didn't have any CCC for patients with mental illness. However, we decided to open a special ward due to this particular case."

"To handle such patients we need specialised doctors who are available at Nair hospital. In 2-3 days we will shift Kamble to the Nair hospital," he added.

mid-day photographer Rajesh Gupta found Kamble roaming on Lokmanya Tilak Road on Monday. Gupta immediately informed BMC and soon, the officials traced Kamble and readmitted him.

Kamble was diagnosed with COVID-19 on September 1 and taken to Mithaghar CCC on September 3. However, two days later, he took DAMA (Discharged against medical advice) and was roaming around in Mulund without a mask and other safety precautions.

