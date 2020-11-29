Mumbai: BMC to provide free masks, charge Rs 200 fine from COVID-19 rules violators

In a bid to control the COVID-19 surge, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced on Sunday that a free mask will be provided to those caught without mask in public places.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, fine for not wearing mask in public places in Mumbai is Rs 200. However, it is observed that those caught without mask would pay the penalty and continue to repeat the same mistake. So, BMC chief Iqbal Chahal on Sunday issued an order in which it has been mentioned that BMC will aggressively fine people outdoors without a face mask and then provide them with a free mask. The purpose is to educate people about the need to wear a face mask, the civic body mentioned.

Meanwhile, the BMC has so far collected fine of around Rs 10,07,81,600 crore by taking action against 4,85,737 citizens found without masks.

Various measures have been taken from time to time in the interest of the citizens to control the pandemic, BMC said. The civic body has given instructions to officials to ensure that people comply with the rule to wear masks when outside and take strict action against those without masks. Free mask will be given to those who will be fined for not wearing a mask and the relevant penalty receipt will have a mention of the free mask provided by BMC.

Meanwhile, Chahal had called a meeting in October and ordered to take punitive action against the citizens who walk around without masks and spit in public places. BMC had made it compulsory to wear a mask in public from the first week of April and has also levied fines since then for violating the order.

